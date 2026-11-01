Bayern Munich have been dealt a double blow, confirming that both Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry will be sidelined in the coming weeks.

The pair picked up their injuries in Saturday evening's 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Bayern said, in a statement on their official website: "Saibari suffered a tear of the syndesmotic ligament in the right part of the ankle joint, and the Moroccan international has already undergone a successful operation."

The German club added: "In contrast, Gnabry suffered a muscle tear in the back of the left thigh."

Those two setbacks aside, Bayern sit top of the Bundesliga on 18 points after the first eight rounds.