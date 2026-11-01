Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

Bayern Munich reveal Sibari injury and announce he has undergone successful surgery

I. Saibari
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga
Morocco
S. Gnabry
Morocco
Germany

A major blow for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have been dealt a double blow, confirming that both Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry will be sidelined in the coming weeks.

The pair picked up their injuries in Saturday evening's 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Bayern said, in a statement on their official website: "Saibari suffered a tear of the syndesmotic ligament in the right part of the ankle joint, and the Moroccan international has already undergone a successful operation."

The German club added: "In contrast, Gnabry suffered a muscle tear in the back of the left thigh."

Those two setbacks aside, Bayern sit top of the Bundesliga on 18 points after the first eight rounds.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google