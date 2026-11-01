Bayern Munich have been dealt a double blow, with Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry both ruled out for the coming period.

The pair picked up their injuries in Saturday evening's Bundesliga clash with Borussia Dortmund, which finished 2-2.

Bayern Munich said, in a statement on their official website: "Saibari suffered a tear to the syndesmotic ligament on the right side of the ankle joint, and the Moroccan international has already undergone a successful operation."

The German club added: "In turn, Gnabry sustained a muscle tear in the back of his left thigh."

Bayern sit top of the Bundesliga table with 18 points after the first eight rounds.