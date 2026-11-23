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Bayern Munich are reportedly considering bringing Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting back to the club, according to Sky.

The German record champions are reportedly discussing their former striker internally. The 37-year-old, who scored 38 goals and provided 13 assists in 122 competitive appearances for Bayern between 2020 and 2024, would be available on a free transfer.

The 76-cap Cameroon international's contract with Red Bull New York expires at the end of the year. Choupo-Moting joined the club after spending almost six months without a team following the expiry of his Bayern contract in the summer of 2024.

The forward has scored 24 goals in 61 appearances for the MLS club. He struck 18 in 33 league games in his first year in New York, but his scoring rate fell in his second: five goals in 22 games. A knee injury that troubled him for months was also a factor.

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His knee injury and age cast doubt on a return. Yet Choupo-Moting became a favourite with fans and team-mates at Bayern and, at least until his contract extension in 2023, had impressed on the pitch as Robert Lewandowski's deputy.

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Do Bayern Munich need to enter the winter transfer market?

Bayern have suffered several injury setbacks recently. First, Ismael Saibari suffered a syndesmosis ligament tear against Borussia Dortmund at the end of October and will be out for several more months . The virtually irreplaceable Harry Kane then suffered the same injury in Friday evening's match against 1. FC Köln. Serge Gnabry has also been out with a muscle injury since the Dortmund game and will remain sidelined until the end of the year, while Jamal Musiala's fitness has been the subject of a heated debate in recent days.

Bayern are running out of attacking players. That could change by spring, when the league, cup and Champions League campaigns reach their decisive stages.

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With injuries mounting, sporting director Max Eberl recently stopped short of ruling out a winter signing in attack. "When we look at Bayern Munich, we want players who make us better. Or at least players who are at the same level," he said. "So we need to look closely at the squad, when the injured players will return and what opportunities might arise in the market."

CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen is less keen. "Today, I say no," he stressed in an interview with tz/Münchner Merkur and Bild. "However, it is still very early to assess the overall situation. Luis Diaz is coming back now, Jamal is back, Alphonso Davies will return in the foreseeable future and, fortunately, Michael Olise is not seriously injured. At Christmas, we will see where things stand. But it is well known that I am not a fan of the winter transfer market. It can be good for selling, but not for buying, because you only do that under pressure. Clubs do not usually let their best players go in winter, or you have to pay a lot of money."