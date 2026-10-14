Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga preview: Everything you need to know

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: Match details

Bundesliga - Game Week 6 17 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Allianz Arena

FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig will kick-off on 17 October 2026 at 16:30 GMT (12:30 PM EST / 17:30 BST / 18:30 SAST).

Heavyweight titans clash after European midweek

FC Bayern Munich return home to the Allianz Arena to host RB Leipzig for a high-stakes Matchday 6 clash in the 2026/27 Bundesliga season. Both sides enter Saturday night directly off midweek Champions League Matchday 2 action, adding an extra layer of tactical intrigue and squad depth tests. Vincent Kompany's Bavarian side aim to reassert domestic control in front of their home supporters, while Martín Demichelis' Leipzig squad seek to capitalise on their recent European momentum to make a firm statement in the Bundesliga title race.

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The Bavarians' six-goal thriller in Stavanger

Bayern Munich enter Saturday's showdown following a dramatic 3–3 Champions League draw away to Norwegian champions Viking FK on Tuesday, October 13. After falling behind 2–0 in the opening half, Bayern roared back through a second-half Harry Kane double (54' pen, 60') and a Luis Díaz strike (70') before conceding a 90th-minute equaliser. Coupled with their 2–2 domestic draw against FC Augsburg, Kompany's men are eager to channel their formidable 28-shot attacking output into a decisive victory.

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Die Roten Bullen's consecutive shutouts

RB Leipzig travel to Munich brimming with confidence after securing back-to-back high-profile victories across competitions. Following a ruthless 6–0 domestic win over Eintracht Frankfurt on October 10, Demichelis' squad delivered a disciplined 1–0 Champions League victory over PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday night, courtesy of a 74th-minute winner from Brajan Gruda. Boasting momentum from European action and consecutive clean sheets, Leipzig carry lethal counter-attacking threat into Munich.

Allianz Arena showdown

Tactically, Saturday's clash tests how effectively both managers manage squad rotation after rigorous Champions League assignments. Bayern will count on midfield dictation from Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlović to control possession and isolate wide runners Luis Díaz and Serge Gnabry. Meanwhile, Leipzig will look to central leaders Willi Orbán and Castello Lukeba to absorb pressure and release Antonio Nusa and match-winner Brajan Gruda on swift transition breaks. With top-of-the-table implications on the line, Saturday night promises intense Bundesliga drama from kickoff.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich will be without Jamal Musiala and Tarek Buchmann through injury. No suspensions are listed for the home side, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

RB Leipzig face a more significant injury list, with Christoph Baumgartner, Forzan Assan Ouedraogo, Marc Guiu, and Viggo Gebel all unavailable. No suspensions are recorded for the away side, and Martin Demichelis will confirm his selection nearer to the match.

Form

Bayern Munich have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw at Augsburg in the Bundesliga, a result that halted momentum built by a 7-0 win over Union Berlin. Bayern also recorded a 5-0 Champions League victory over Bodø/Glimt during this run. Across the five fixtures, they scored 17 goals and conceded just one.

RB Leipzig have won two, lost three, and drawn none of their last five. Their most recent result was an emphatic 6-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. Leipzig also suffered a 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League and lost 2-0 at Bayer Leverkusen. They scored 14 goals and conceded 10 across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two sides took place on 15 August 2026, a pre-season friendly at the Allianz Arena that Bayern won 3-1. In competitive fixtures, Bayern have been dominant, winning a DFB-Pokal tie 2-0 in February 2026 and recording a 5-1 Bundesliga victory in Leipzig in January 2026. Bayern have won four of the last five encounters, with the only dropped points coming in a 3-3 Bundesliga draw in Leipzig in May 2025.