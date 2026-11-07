Bayern Munich stayed top of the Bundesliga with a 2-1 win at Mainz on Saturday, in the ninth round of the competition at the Mewa Arena.

The victory took the Bavarian giants to 21 points, ahead of runners-up Dortmund on goal difference. Mainz stayed frozen on 10 points in 10th.

Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring for the visitors in the 14th minute. Harry Kane pounced on a Mainz defensive error and teed up the German midfielder, who lashed a powerful strike into the top right corner.

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Young Lennart Karl doubled the lead in the 57th minute, again set up by Kane, before Phillipp Tietz headed home Mainz's only goal in the 90+3rd minute.

Neuer's injury

Manuel Neuer limped off with a foot injury, with Jonas Urbig replacing the Bayern goalkeeper before the end of the first half.

It happened after a Mainz attack ended with Lee Jae-sung turning the ball into the net, only for the referee to rule it out for offside.

The 40-year-old could not complete the match, raising fears of a recurrence of the foot problem that had kept him out of Bayern's side for three games before his return against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League (2-0).

Neuer had started the Mainz clash in a game of special significance to him, having become the oldest player ever to feature in the Bundesliga in a Bayern Munich shirt.

Injuries are already piling up for the Bavarian giants, with Jamal Musiala, Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry and Luis Diaz all sidelined.

The runners-up continue the chase

Borussia Dortmund matched the result at the same time, beating visitors Elversberg 2-1 to stay just behind the leaders on goal difference.

German international Felix Nmecha scored both Dortmund goals, in the 55th and 71st minutes, while Noel Futkeu grabbed Elversberg's only goal in the 81st.