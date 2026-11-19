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Schalke 04 chief executive Matthias Tillmann does not fear losing first-choice goalkeeper Loris Karius to Bayern Munich. Vincent Kompany returns, while Deco regrets a failed move for Luis Diaz.

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Bayern Munich news: Schalke chief discusses Karius's future

Schalke 04 chief executive Matthias Tillmann does not fear losing first-choice goalkeeper Loris Karius to Bayern Munich. “I’m completely relaxed about that and can say with confidence: surely it’s better to be number one at Schalke than just a reserve elsewhere,” Tillmann told WAZ.

The 34-year-old Karius has emerged as a possible reserve goalkeeper for Bayern Munich next season. Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich are expected to end their careers, leaving Bayern in need of cover for designated first-choice goalkeeper Jonas Urbig. According to Sport Bild, Karius could certainly envisage taking on that role .

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Karius joined Schalke 04 in January 2025 after a spell without a club. Despite a difficult start, he established himself as first-choice goalkeeper from summer 2025. Following promotion, he extended his contract until 2028 as recently as this June and now ranks among the Bundesliga's best goalkeepers.

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“He made a conscious decision to extend his contract at Schalke,” Tillmann said. “Now he’s having an excellent season and fits into the team really well. My feeling is that he very much enjoys playing here. We as a club are firmly planning with Loris.”

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Bayern Munich news: Deco regrets failed Diaz transfer

Barcelona sporting director Deco still regrets missing out on Luis Diaz. Asked in an interview with Catalunya Radio which player he would have liked to sign in the past, Deco named the 29-year-old Bayern Munich left winger.

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Diaz joined Bayern Munich from Liverpool for €70 million in 2025 after Deco's Barça had also pursued him. In 62 games since arriving in Munich, he has scored 31 goals and provided 24 assists. He is currently sidelined with a torn muscle bundle.

Bayern Munich news: Vincent Kompany to speak at press conference

Coach Vincent Kompany will take charge of his team in a competitive match for the first time since his collapse when they face 1. FC Köln in the Bundesliga on Friday . He will first answer reporters' questions at the customary press conference on Thursday at 10am.

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Kompany unexpectedly collapsed at Bayern Munich's training ground on 23 October. After a diagnosis of irritation of the meninges, he took several weeks off, with Aaron Danks standing in for him.

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