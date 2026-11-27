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Bayern Munich have moved early to win the race to sign Nicolò Tresoldi, one of the brightest emerging strikers in European football, who has also caught the attention of Barcelona's hierarchy. The German club have already taken their first steps, while the Catalan side are still content to monitor the player's development.

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Christian Falk reported on Friday, via Bild, that Bayern Munich have made initial contact with the Club Brugge striker's entourage.

"Nicolò Tresoldi is on Bayern Munich's list, and there are talks with the player's entourage," Falk said.

Tresoldi was among the players most highly rated by Nils Schmadtke, Bayern Munich's head of talent scouting. Schmadtke leaves the club next January.

His exit won't dampen the Bavarian club's interest in the striker, though. They see him as a promising investment for the future and are targeting a move in the summer of 2027.

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Nobody is in a hurry. Club Brugge have no intention of selling their most important attacking weapon mid-season, and Bayern Munich don't appear keen to rush the deal through either.

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Barcelona wait and watch

Barcelona, by contrast, have so far shown no sign of wanting to speed up their pursuit.

The Catalan club did send scouts to Club Brugge's Champions League match against Liverpool to watch Tresoldi up close, according to Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.

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Milan and Bayern Munich are also tracking the young striker's progress closely.

The numbers explain the interest. Tresoldi, 22, has scored 16 goals in 19 appearances this season, five of them in the Champions League.

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His finishing and physical attributes, plus considerable room for improvement, have made him one of the most sought-after emerging strikers in Europe.

A deal to fund the new stadium

The fee could be Barcelona's biggest obstacle. According to the Belgian press, Club Brugge want between €60 million and €70 million to let him go.

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The Belgian club paid Hannover just €7.5 million for Tresoldi in the summer of 2025, and he's under contract until 2029.

Club Brugge turned down a €35 million offer from Roma last summer. They plan to put a large share of the revenue from future sales towards building their new stadium.

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Bayern Munich know the growing competition for the striker means they must start moving long before the targeted transfer window.

Barcelona remain in monitoring mode, with no contact with the player's entourage or talks with Club Brugge revealed so far.

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There was contact last summer, but it came amid a great deal of uncertainty inside the Catalan club, and the deal was put on ice.

With the asking price climbing and competition for his signature intensifying, a move to Barcelona now looks close to impossible for Tresoldi.