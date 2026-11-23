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Bayern Munich's Lennart Karl opened up again during this year's fan club visit.

Bayern Munich's first-team players visited fan clubs at home and abroad on Sunday. The club sent Karl to Eppan in Italy's South Tyrol, where the 18-year-old took questions. One fan asked what job he would have done if his career as a professional footballer had not worked out.

"For me, there was no plan B; there was only plan A," Karl replied. "Even now, I still wouldn’t know what else to do. I’m not a very, very clever person in life generally." He added: "Luckily, football worked out, otherwise I wouldn’t have got by as well as I do now."

Karl also recalled discussions with his parents about staying in school: "They said I should see school through. I said: 'I don’t want to do that!' I got up every day and just wanted to play football."

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Lennart Karl made his Bayern Munich debut at 17

Karl began his youth career at TuS Frammersbach and Viktoria Aschaffenburg before joining Eintracht Frankfurt in 2017, aged nine. He briefly returned to Aschaffenburg in 2022, then moved to Bayern Munich's academy.

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At the 2025 Club World Cup, Karl made his Bayern Munich first-team debut aged 17. His big breakthrough came a year ago. He is now a regular for Bayern Munich and the Germany national team.

Karl was similarly open during a fan club visit last winter. He admitted then that he dreams of a move to Real Madrid , sparking widespread public debate. He subsequently said far less in public, but his various goal celebrations still gave people plenty to talk about.