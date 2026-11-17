Bayern Munich vs FC Koeln: Match details

Bundesliga - Game Week 10 20 Nov 2026 - 14:30 Allianz Arena

Bundesliga action returns from the November international window with a classic David-versus-Goliath clash

Bayern Munich host FC Koeln at the Allianz Arena in Munich in a Bundesliga fixture that finds the champions in dominant league position but navigating a growing injury list.

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Vincent Kompany's side sit top of the Bundesliga table and have been in strong form across competitions, though the manager himself has only recently returned to the training ground after a spell in hospital following a health scare. He is expected to be back on the bench after the international break.

The injury situation at Bayern continues to cause concern. Jamal Musiala and Luis Diaz have been working their way back into training and are expected to return, but Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari are ruled out for the remainder of the year. The latest blow came when Alphonso Davies suffered a muscle tear in his left hamstring while on international duty with Canada, with the club confirming he will be absent for several weeks.

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Koeln arrive at the Allianz Arena in a difficult run of form, sitting 15th in the Bundesliga standings. Rene Wagner's side have managed just one win from their last five league outings and will need to be at their best to trouble the hosts.

The visitors also carry their own injury concerns, with Imad Rondic, Timo Huebers, Rav van den Berg, Thijs Dallinga, and Ragnar Ache all sidelined ahead of the trip to Munich.

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