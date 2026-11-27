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Fresh problems for Jamal Musiala, Bayern Munich's 2003-born attacking midfielder. A statement published on Bayern Munich's official channels reads: "Muscle injury for Jamal Musiala. FC Bayern's medical department diagnosed Jamal Musiala with a muscle injury in his right thigh today, Friday. Musiala will therefore be out indefinitely. Get well soon, Jamal!".

Fabrizio Romano reports that Musiala will be out until the start of 2027 with a muscle injury. He has a new muscle fibre injury in his left thigh, and his 2026 is effectively over.

Comments from Bayern officials Hoeness and Rummenigge caused a stir in recent days. Club captain Kimmich responded, addressing Musiala's overall health and his relationship with the club, including the financial side.

The German attacking midfielder has had several spells out this season because of a neurological condition that affects him, raising doubts over whether he will ever return to his best, aside from the muscle injury announced today.

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Bayern officials have discussed the issue publicly. First, honorary president Uli Hoeness: "He is still receiving his money. But imagine if Bayern called his contract into question by saying that what he can offer today no longer matches what was agreed in the deal".

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Then Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, a member of the board: "We need to talk to the family, the player and, above all, the agency, because these figures, I'm sorry to say, are no longer sustainable. What we know, unfortunately, indicates that he will not return to his previous level, the one he showed so many times in this stadium. We all want to see him return, ideally in the best possible condition. But what happens if that is not the case? We still have to think about the finances".

Musiala's €25 million-a-year contract would weigh heavily on a club's finances if his performances did not match that outlay. The comments have also caused a stir in Germany, sparking debate over whether money and health should be discussed in public.

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Bayern Munich's approach has drawn open criticism from the club's own captain, Joshua Kimmich: "What I don't understand is the way all this is being communicated publicly. This must never happen at a player's expense. Of course, the club is bigger than us players, but it is not bigger than the human being. It is absolutely unacceptable and unworthy of Bayern Munich. When it comes to players' performances, criticism is legitimate and we have to accept it. It's part of the job. But this was a different matter, one that should have been resolved internally and not publicly".