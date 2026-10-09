Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund has insisted there's no rush to tie Michael Olise down to a new deal, convinced the French winger feels right at home in Bavaria.

Asked about Olise's future and whether preliminary talks over his contract had begun, Freund said: "Michael has made incredible progress with us, and he is currently one of the best players in the world."

He continued: "We are extremely happy that he is playing for us. He is under contract until 2029, so there is no pressure."

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Bayern's sporting director added: "He (Olise) feels extremely comfortable at Bayern Munich, and we are always in contact with him. As I said, there is no time pressure."

Freund would neither confirm nor deny that renewal talks had started.

Reports of early negotiations

Those comments follow a report from Sky Sport Germany claiming Bayern have opened exploratory talks with Olise over an extension. The deal would make him the club's top earner, ahead of Jamal Musiala.

The same report says Real Madrid rate the player's stay at Bayern a likely outcome. Olise's current contract carries no release clause.

Supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has already backed Olise to stay. He told ran.de he hoped Harry Kane would sign a new deal soon, "and that Michael would be next".



