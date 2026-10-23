On X, Bayern Munich wrote that coach Vincent Kompany was "under medical care". The statement continued: "Vincent Kompany had to receive medical treatment on Friday after collapsing while watching an FC Bayern Amateure training session. The first-team coach had been watching the second team train. Kompany will undergo thorough examinations in hospital and remain under medical care. Until further notice, his coaching staff will oversee training and matches."

Bayern Munich's sporting director Max Eberl said: "Vincent Kompany's health is our highest priority. We at Bayern Munich will do everything we can to help him recover quickly." Eberl added that Kompany would receive "all the necessary medical care and support, and all the time he needs. His coaching staff, in whom we have complete confidence, will take over his duties. All of us at Bayern Munich wish Vinnie a speedy recovery."

Earlier in the afternoon, Bild and Sky reported that Kompany had been taken to a Munich hospital accompanied by an emergency doctor. A helicopter had also landed at Bayern Munich's training ground on Säbener Straße, but was not needed.

Kompany had been struggling with a viral infection in recent days. As a result, he missed, among other things, the final training session and the press conference before the Champions League match against FC Arsenal (2-2).

Kompany was ill in the days before the Arsenal match

At the press conference before the Arsenal match, Kompany's assistant coach Aaron Danks stepped in. Speaking about his boss on Tuesday, he said: "It is very important that he rests." Kompany had, among other things, "felt pain in his legs".

The Belgian returned to the bench at the Allianz Arena for the match itself. Kompany explained his illness: "As a coach, you always want to do everything. I caught a pretty nasty virus last week. Of course, I didn't listen to my body, and eventually my body said: Now stop!"

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