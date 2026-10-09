Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund has confirmed there are no radical developments in talks to extend the contract of English striker Harry Kane, while stressing his great optimism over how negotiations with the England captain are progressing.

Freund was responding to German reports circulated earlier this week claiming Kane had provisionally agreed terms on a new deal running until 2029.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday alongside head coach Vincent Kompany, Freund settled the questions over whether the deal might stall, telling ESPN: "All possibilities remain open as long as the contract has not yet been officially signed, and there are no new developments at the moment."

The Bavarian club's sporting director added: "The talks are going very well and we are very positive. Everyone knows how determined we are to extend his contract, and Harry feels very comfortable here in Munich."

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Kane has been exceptional since joining from Tottenham in 2023. The 33-year-old has scored 152 goals in 154 matches, claimed the Bundesliga top-scorer crown in every season he has played, and fired Bayern to the Bundesliga and German Cup double last term.

Last Tuesday he equalled the record of 125 international appearances for England, marking the occasion with two goals in a clean 3-0 win over the Czech Republic.

Such form puts him among the leading candidates for the Ballon d'Or, with the results due to be announced in London later this month.

Team-mate Michael Olise is also in the running, and Kompany played down talk of his players' chances. "I think the decision has already been made, hasn't it? So I cannot change anything no matter what I say. I apologise, but the Ballon d'Or is not on my mind every day, and my full focus today is on facing Augsburg tomorrow, Saturday."

Kompany continued: "I hope one of Bayern's players wins it, but the most important thing for me, of course, is to win titles with the team. I know Harry and Michael well, and they think the same way, and that is what distinguishes us as one team."

On reports linking the French striker with a move to Real Madrid, Freund made clear Bayern are entirely relaxed about the former Crystal Palace man's future.

"Michael has undergone an amazing development with us and is currently one of the best players in the world," Freund said. "We are very happy to have him in our team, and his contract runs until 2029, so there is no pressure on us. He feels very comfortable at Bayern Munich, and we are in continuous talks with him, and as I said there is nothing to rush."