“Bayern Munich are pushing for it”: Will FCB make a move in the Premier League?

Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio told wettfreunde.net: "It's true that Bayern Munich want Rio Ngumoha, and it's true that Liverpool want to extend his contract, so it's a difficult situation, because anything is possible."

Back in the summer, Sky surprisingly reported that Bayern Munich had already reached a verbal agreement with Ngumoha. Coach Vincent Kompany had spoken to the teenager personally and convinced him. Bayern Munich then made no contact with the Reds.

"It's hard to imagine Liverpool letting him go," Di Marzio said. "Bayern Munich are pushing for him, and Arsenal are also interested," he added.

This season, the 18-year-old has played in nine competitive matches for Liverpool, registering two assists.