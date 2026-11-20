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Bayern Munich could only draw 1-1 at home to relegation candidates FC Köln. Vincent Kompany's side also lost stars Harry Kane and Michael Olise to injury in the first half. Borussia Dortmund could take top spot in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Bayern started well at the Allianz Arena, where Kane came close to scoring early on. His header struck the far post, though the Englishman was also narrowly offside.

Köln struck first with a superb, incisive counter-attack. A backheel from Saïd El Mala sent Mikey Moore through, and he rounded goalkeeper Jonas Urbig before scoring: 0-1.

Kane then appeared to suffer an ankle injury after an awkward challenge in the box, forcing Bayern to bring on Tom Bischof.

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Several attacks came to nothing before Bayern equalised. Bischof found Nathaniel Brown in space, and Brown beat goalkeeper Marvin Schwäbe with a powerful shot into the far corner: 1-1.

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Olise went down after a tackle, and Kompany kept him off at half-time. Sky reported that the Frenchman left the stadium on crutches.

For much of the game, Bayern created little beyond a Lennart Karl chance, which he shot wide from a promising position. Late on, Aleksandar Pavlovic fired narrowly wide and Schwäbe denied substitute Jamal Musiala.

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Köln had the biggest chance of the closing stages. Pavlovic blundered in midfield, but star man El Mala, completely unmarked, inexplicably shot wide.

El Mala looked visibly frustrated with himself when he was substituted shortly afterwards, but Köln still came away with an impressive point: 1-1. They are now 14th in the Bundesliga.