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Vincent Kompany will return to the dugout four weeks after his collapse.

The Bayern Munich coach will take charge for Friday's home match against 1. FC Köln (8.30pm/Sky). Munich chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen confirmed it at an Abendzeitung event.

"Yes. Vincent is in a pretty good mood; he came towards me today," Dreesen reported. "The meningeal irritation has cleared up. He has already had surgery on a shoulder."

Kompany collapsed on 23 October and returned to lead training for the first time on Monday. The collapse, caused by meningeal irritation, also left him with a dislocated shoulder.

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A return for the 40-year-old had already looked likely. Bayern confirmed on Wednesday that Kompany would attend Thursday's customary pre-match press conference.

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The matches Vincent Kompany missed

Kompany had returned to Säbener Straße at the start of last week. His injured left shoulder was in a rigid sling . Bayern said he underwent a rehabilitation programme there for his injured shoulder.

His assistant coach Aaron Danks took charge of the matches after Kompany's collapse. "He will be back on the bench after the international break," club patron Uli Hoeneß announced in early November.

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Kompany missed the league matches away to SC Freiburg and Mainz 05, as well as the high-profile match against Borussia Dortmund. He also missed the cup victory over 1. FC Magdeburg and the Champions League match away to Atletico Madrid.