Bayern Munich have suffered setback after setback. With injuries mounting, they still don't know how long Kimmich will be out after his outburst in Hamburg.
Former referee Patrick Ittrich believes Bayern Munich could be without midfield anchor Kimmich for their remaining Bundesliga matches of the calendar year.
"Based on experience, you can probably say it will be at least three matches," Ittrich said in his role as an expert for Sky.
Referee Bastian Dankert showed Kimmich a red card for violent conduct during Bayern's away match against Hamburger SV (0-0). Kimmich pulled HSV striker Alexander Rössing-Lelesiit to the ground by his hair after the striker shoved him.
Mitigating circumstances could work in the Bayern star's favour. "It will depend on what the referee writes in his report," Ittrich explained. "Whether the provocation is mentioned, whether he apologises to the player. All of that will be taken into account."
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Joshua Kimmich explains his outburst in Hamburg
Kimmich was self-critical after his outburst, calling his actions "completely inexcusable". "I have to apologise to the team. I can't really explain it," the Germany captain continued. "It was definitely very, very stupid, and I'm glad we still got a point."
Bayern also lost another key player to injury in Hamburg. Konrad Laimer needs surgery for an ankle injury and will reportedly be out for at least three months.
After syndesmosis ligament tears for Ismael Saibari and Harry Kane, a torn muscle fibre for Jamal Musiala and a tendon injury for Manuel Neuer, Laimer is the latest long-term absentee in Vincent Kompany's squad.
Which matches would Joshua Kimmich miss?
Alphonso Davies (torn muscle fibre), Michael Olise (bruise) and Serge Gnabry (muscle injury) could return for the cup tie against Hertha BSC. Kimmich is also expected to be available against the 2. Bundesliga leaders, as any ban would likely apply only to the Bundesliga. Bans across all competitions are reserved for very serious offences.
If Ittrich's prediction proves correct, Kimmich would miss the league matches against SC Paderborn, TSG Hoffenheim and Werder Bremen. A decision is expected on Monday or Tuesday. He would, however, definitely be allowed to play against Slavia Prague in the Champions League.
Bayern Munich: Remaining matches in 2026
Date & time (CET)
Competition
Matchday / round
Fixture
Venue
Tue 1 December 2026, 20:45
DFB Cup
Round of 16
Bayern Munich v Hertha BSC
Allianz Arena, Munich
Fri 4 December 2026, 20:30
Bundesliga
Matchday 12
Bayern Munich v SC Paderborn 07
Allianz Arena, Munich
Tue 8 December 2026, 21:00
UEFA Champions League
Matchday 6
Bayern Munich v Slavia Prague
Allianz Arena, Munich
Sun 13 December 2026, 17:30
Bundesliga
Matchday 13
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich
SNP Arena, Sinsheim
Fri 18 December 2026, 20:30
Bundesliga
Matchday 14
Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen
Allianz Arena, Munich