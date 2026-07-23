Spanish reports have thrown up a major surprise: Liverpool are interested in signing Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, in a deal that could be the biggest of 2027.

The Brazilian's current contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the 2026/27 season. That gives him the right to negotiate and sign a preliminary agreement with any club outside Spain from January 2027, should he fail to agree fresh terms with the Real Madrid board.

According to reliable Spanish journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon, Liverpool have made the 26-year-old a primary target for 2027, with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain also monitoring developments in his situation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Reports suggest the player's agents have already been in touch with English clubs to explore a possible deal should his situation with Real Madrid change. That talk has grown louder since earlier news of tension in his relationship with coach Xabi Alonso and his reluctance to renew at the time.

Vinicius, though, has repeatedly insisted he wants to stay at Real Madrid. Speaking at the end of last May, he said: "I enjoy every moment here, I want to keep playing for this club my whole life, but I am in no rush to renew my contract. We have an agreement until 2027 and we have a lot to talk about, the club is reassured and I am reassured."

Few players have meant more to Real Madrid over the past eight years. He has won two Champions League titles, scoring in the 2022 and 2024 finals, and added three La Liga crowns. He also finished runner-up for the Ballon d'Or and won the FIFA best player award, netting 128 goals in 375 appearances in the Madrid shirt.

The Brazilian currently earns around 18 million euros per year after tax under the deal he signed in 2022, which includes a release clause worth one billion euros.

The numbers back up his standing. Vinicius made 53 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions last season, scoring 22 goals and providing 14 assists. He also featured for Brazil at the World Cup this summer, before they crashed out in the round of 16 against Norway.