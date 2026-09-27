Barteez makes his mark quickly with France

Mike Maignan needed no time at all to adapt to France's new goalkeeping coach. The veteran stopper has found himself in fresh surroundings under Fabien Barthez, who took up his role after joining Zinedine Zidane's coaching staff.

A coach's relationship with his players usually draws the most attention, but the bond between a goalkeeper and his own specialist coach is different. The position demands daily training, constant communication and mutual trust.

Hugo Lloris and Mike Maignan had grown used to working with Franck Raviot, who coached France's goalkeepers for 16 years before the Didier Deschamps era ended this summer, according to the French website "Foot Mercato".

Once Zidane took charge, he brought in Fabien Barthez as goalkeeping coach. It marks a new experience for the former France number one, who began working directly with Maignan this week.









The Milan goalkeeper wasted little time voicing his admiration for Barthez's style and methods during their training and private sessions together, according to French newspaper "L'Équipe".

That harmony soon showed in his displays. Against Turkey on Friday, Maignan produced one of his best performances for France in months and helped his side to a 2-0 win.

A fresh test now awaits. France meet Belgium on Monday, and Maignan will look to match the level he hit against Turkey and prove his new relationship with Barthez is already bearing fruit.