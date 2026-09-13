Rafa Yuste, vice-president of Barcelona, expressed his hope that justice will be served and that Lamine Yamal picks up the next Ballon d'Or. He reckons the young forward is thoroughly deserving of the prize.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Yuste sat alongside president Joan Laporta at the lunch bringing together the boards of Levante and Barcelona, ahead of the two sides' match scheduled for today, Sunday. There he spoke plainly about his wish for the next Ballon d'Or.

Yuste said: "I see Yamal in very good form, and I see him as thoroughly deserving of the Ballon d'Or. He is a young man who gives so much hope and happiness to children all over the world. He has an exceptional talent for his age, and that is astonishing. I have not seen a player like him for many years."

He went on: "That is why I hope justice will be served and that they give him the Ballon d'Or he deserves. Simply because he gives so much happiness to so many boys and girls all over the world, and to us who love football."



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