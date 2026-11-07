Unai Emery has put Manchester United on a par with Barcelona ahead of Sunday's eagerly awaited clash at Old Trafford. The Aston Villa boss issued the warning to his players despite United's inconsistent form this season.

Speaking to The Sun, Emery stressed that facing United demands an exceptional effort. He pointed to the level Barcelona showed in their 3-0 win over Villa in the Champions League, insisting the English side can rival the biggest competitors in England and Europe.

"We performed according to what we had planned against Barcelona, but that was not enough against an opponent with an extremely high level, matching the highest standards in the Premier League and the Champions League," the Villa boss said.

He added: "We will face Manchester United, a team on Barcelona's level, and this is the challenge we are working to prepare for with the players. It is a test that requires a huge effort."

Next matches MUN Premier League 11:30 AVL

Villa head into the game chasing a sixth straight match unbeaten and looking to tighten their grip on a strong league position. United, meanwhile, are hunting a change in fortunes under Michael Carrick after a wretched run that has yielded just one win in the competition all season.

The task looks anything but simple. Emery has never won at Old Trafford in his entire coaching career, and his side have lost their last six visits there across all competitions.

His own record tells the story. "We have not won there in four years, and that means the task is extremely difficult for us," the Spaniard said, pointing to those previous results as a clear marker of the challenge ahead.

Emery also recalled the pain of two years ago, when Villa saw their hopes of Champions League qualification slip away after coming close during a meeting at the same ground. Playing at Old Trafford, he insists, poses a major challenge for him and his players.

For all his jabs at United's shaky start, Emery was quick to stress that the club can find its feet again. This is a storied side that qualified for the Champions League last season, he noted, and beating them remains a tall order.

He signed off by demanding the best from his players, individually and collectively. Villa, he emphasised, need plenty of hard work and real competitive edge if they are to take anything from United's stronghold.