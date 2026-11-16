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Barcelona and the Turkish construction company Limak have reached an agreement to complete the process of raising the roof of the Spotify Camp Nou stadium, in accordance with the agreed terms.

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The newspaper Mundo Deportivo report that the investors have signed off on the agreement, having already deposited 300 million euros, the value of the increase on the loan.

Limak will take charge of completing the renovation works at the Spotify Camp Nou. The investors have already deposited the 300 million euros, the value of the increase on the loan, which Barcelona's ordinary general assembly approved on 19 September, and the plan for the final phase of the project has now been signed.

Work to raise the stadium's roof is scheduled to begin as soon as the current season ends, in line with the agreed terms, and the signed agreement sets completion for the second half of the 2027-2028 season.

Relations between Limak and Barcelona wobbled at certain points during the project, with tensions over the timetable, but understanding won out in the end.

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It never got as far as changing the contractor, an option Barcelona had kept on the table from the outset as a possible fallback should Limak fail to meet their obligations.

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Mundo Deportivo continued: "Limak is completing the project, but that does not mean dispensing with other subcontracting companies during this phase, as this was anticipated from the beginning and was the practice in the previous phases."

Hammered out over recent months, the final agreement won the investors' approval and largely preserves the terms of the original contract.

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Revenue has already started flowing in at the Spotify Camp Nou, with its current capacity of 62,652 spectators, and the investors are happy.

Take the last Clasico in La Liga against Real Madrid. It brought in 19.1 million euros, reinforcing their belief that the approved plans will deliver the expected rise in returns with ease.

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Two projects stand out as essential drivers of that growth: Barcelona's new store and the new museum. The roof-raising operation, by contrast, is nothing more than a manoeuvre to lift a structure weighing 3,000 tonnes.

Designers are putting the finishing touches to the interiors of both facilities, which should open at the start of 2027 and lift revenue further.

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Completing the roof-raising operation will let Barcelona return to the Spotify Camp Nou with all three stands open to the public, the first, second and third tiers. For the 2027-2028 season, the club have booked the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Montjuic.

That move is simply a precaution. Current forecasts, which the investors have approved, indicate the team will in fact be able to play the second half of that season at the Spotify Camp Nou, once the roof-raising operation is complete.

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Roof installation begins the moment the current season ends, though no firm start date has been settled.

Several months ago the club ruled out reopening the third tier in stages, citing difficulties over crowd evacuation procedures and municipal permits.

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So the third tier will open in full when Barcelona return to the Spotify Camp Nou, after the temporary move to the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Montjuic in the first half of the 2027-2028 season.

The crown jewel of the project in revenue terms is the double VIP box wing. It will run at full capacity during the 2028-2029 season, which concludes by hosting the Champions League final, 30 years after the last final the Catalan club's stadium staged, the one between Manchester United and Bayern Munich.