Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Barcelona star to miss Paris Saint-Germain clash and El Clasico

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
Champions League
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid
LaLiga
F. de Jong
France
Spain
Netherlands

"Not fully ready"

A press report on Monday delivered bad news for Barcelona, with their midfielder set to miss both the Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain and the Clásico against Real Madrid.

Sunday's reports had struck a more hopeful note, suggesting Frenkie de Jong was close to rejoining group training. The plan had him starting work with the non-international players on 5 October, before linking up with the international contingent on 8 October.

The newspaper "AS" tells a different story. Their latest word is that the Dutchman will not be available for Barça's upcoming matches.

 At 29, he is still not fully fit. That rules him out of both the meeting with Paris Saint-Germain on 20 October and the trip to face Real Madrid on 25 October.

"AS" do not expect de Jong back on the pitch before 1 November.

 Barcelona lose a midfield linchpin for two of their biggest games of the season.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google