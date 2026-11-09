Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
imago-sport-1085752584.jpgZUMA Press Wire
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Barcelona star dodges question about three-point gap with Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
P. Cubarsi
Real Madrid
Spain

We needed to press higher up the pitch more effectively.

Barcelona's hard-fought 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid handed the Catalan dressing room a major morale boost, as Pau Cubarsi made clear.

Mundo Deportivo carried the defender's comments to Movistar, in which he picked out Barca's second-half response.

Cubarsi said: "We went into the first half lacking focus a little. They put in a great first half."

He continued: "But during the break we managed to put right the things we were not doing correctly, and we succeeded in securing the win."

What changed? The young defender pointed to one thing above all. "We had to press higher up in a better way," he explained.

"In the second half, we positioned ourselves slightly better," he noted. "They did not feel as comfortable, while we had a greater presence in the attacking areas."

Cubarsi signed off by praising Frenkie de Jong's work at right-back. He refused to dwell on the gap to Real Madrid and Atletico in the table. "If we produce good performances and give our utmost in every match, we will have a great season in La Liga," he said.

Barcelona sit top of La Liga on 33 points, three clear of second-placed Real Madrid and five ahead of third-placed Atletico Madrid.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google