Dominik Livakovic's move to Barcelona is done, but the official announcement has been delayed. Fenerbahce are yet to send some of the documents relating to the deal.

According to Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the 31-year-old Croatian goalkeeper arrived in Barcelona yesterday and passed his medical on Wednesday morning, before signing a contract until June 2030.

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Before putting pen to paper, Livakovic had lunch with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, vice-president Rafa Yuste and his agent Andy Bara, then headed to the club's offices at Spotify Camp Nou to sign.

The signing may be complete, but Barcelona cannot announce it until the final documents arrive from Fenerbahce. The Turkish club have pushed the paperwork back to Thursday because they face a decisive clash with Lyon on Wednesday evening, in the second leg of the final Champions League preliminary round.

Where Livakovic fits in at Barca remains up in the air. He could stay as second-choice or leave on a season-long loan, then return next term once veteran Pole Wojciech Szczesny's contract expires.

Barcelona are also waiting to learn how much room they have under Financial Fair Play rules, which will decide whether they can register the Croatian in their squad.

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