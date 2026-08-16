Negotiations over Rodri's transfer to Barcelona have entered a new phase. The Catalan club have submitted a third bid for the Spain international, while Manchester City continue to work the market for new midfielders, a move that fuels speculation over their preparations for life after the captain.

Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported today, Sunday, that Barcelona's third bid exceeded 60 million pounds sterling, around 70 million euros. City have reportedly rejected it again, though nothing has been officially confirmed to that effect so far.

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Barcelona opened the talks with an initial bid worth around 50 million euros before raising it to close to 70 million euros. Manchester City are holding out for 80 million euros, despite the player having less than a year left on his contract.

Meanwhile, City continue to reinforce their midfield. They broke their record last July by signing England's Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for 135 million euros, making him the most expensive deal in the club's history and the most expensive British player.

The English club are also closing in on the signing of Morocco's Ayyoub Bouaddi, the 18-year-old Lille player, in a deal that could exceed 100 million euros. That would make him the most expensive Moroccan player in history, surpassing Achraf Hakimi's move to Paris Saint-Germain for 68 million euros in 2021.

Nor have Manchester City closed the file on Argentina's Enzo Fernández, despite stalling negotiations with Chelsea. A section of the Chelsea fans jeered the player during the friendly against Real Sociedad (3-1) yesterday, Saturday.

All of these moves point one way: Manchester City are planning for life after Rodri, while chasing the highest possible fee from selling him.