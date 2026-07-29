Barcelona are set for a summer windfall. Morocco international Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, the Real Betis winger, has moved firmly onto Roma's radar in a deal that could reach 60 million euros.

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", Roma have opened talks with Real Betis over Ezzalzouli after their pursuit of Leipzig's Antonio Nusa stalled. The Italian club are preparing an offer worth 55 million euros, plus 5 million euros in incentives, close to the value of the release clause in the player's contract.

Betis have no objection to selling, the report says, but they want the player's personal agreement and an offer that matches the 60 million euro release clause.

Barcelona are watching every twist with keen interest. This has nothing to do with a desire to bring the player back and everything to do with the money. The Catalan club still own 20% of Ezzalzouli's economic rights, meaning they could pocket around 11 million euros if the deal goes through at the anticipated fee.

Barcelona initially sold 50% of the player's rights to Betis for 7.5 million euros, the report explains, before letting go of a further 30% as part of the agreement that ended Vitor Roque's loan and sent him to Palmeiras. They kept a 20% share.

Several Premier League clubs have shown interest too. Newcastle and Aston Villa both circled, but Villa have backed off after signing Alejandro Garnacho, while Newcastle keep monitoring the situation. Roma, for now, look closest to sealing the deal.

Offers have also arrived from the Saudi league, "Sport" added, but Ezzalzouli prefers to stay in Europe. Barcelona, meanwhile, have not considered re-signing him this summer despite Hansi Flick's interest in bolstering the wing, having already landed Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi.

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