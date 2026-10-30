Barcelona return to the chase for Bastoni: Inter defender sets a condition for the deal

Alessandro Bastoni, the Inter Milan defender, appears open to a move to Barcelona despite the disappointment he suffered last summer, when Catalan boss Hansi Flick refused to sanction his signing and left the Italian lingering on sporting director Deco's wishlist.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the 27-year-old topped Barcelona's list of defensive targets last season. The sporting committee agreed in January that they needed an experienced centre-back, preferably left-footed, and Deco got to work on sealing the deal.

Deco struck an agreement with Bastoni running until 2031, but its completion hinged on one thing: final approval from Flick.

By May, Hansi still wasn't sold. He had reassigned Gerard Martin to centre-back and now preferred to strengthen other areas before adding a new defender.

Five months on, Barcelona are back hunting for a centre-back, and Bastoni remains among the names on Deco's shortlist. Given what happened last time, though, one question hangs over everything: where does the Inter man stand on the Catalan interest?

The Italian isn't closing any doors. Bastoni will always be willing to listen if Barcelona come calling, the Spanish newspaper confirmed.

Even so, last summer ended in bitter disappointment. Bastoni felt a deep wound over what happened, having been hugely enthusiastic about joining the Barcelona project. The letdown cut deep, because no one wants to discover that a manager had written him out of his plans.

Bastoni knows, too, that if Barcelona want him this time they must prove they mean it. The Italian feels settled at Inter, where he wears the captain's armband this season as one of the team's leaders.

His focus remains on his journey with his club, and he believes he's playing for one of the biggest sides in Europe.

Contracted at Inter until 2028, Bastoni earns one of the highest salaries in the squad. There's an added pull, too: Inter is home.

So if Bastoni does take the step to Barcelona, he will have learned from last time. He needs to be sure he's a priority for the club, not just for Deco, who always made a point of making him feel wanted, but for Hansi Flick as well.

That is why the Italian wants to speak to the German coach first, hearing it straight from him to find out exactly where he stands on signing him.