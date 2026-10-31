Barcelona respond to Manchester United's attempt to sign Fermin

Barcelona continue to hold firm to Fermin Lopez, refusing to open the door to any talks over his exit. Manchester United want him in the winter window and may be ready to table a huge offer, but the Catalans won't budge.
Italian journalist Matteo Moretto revealed Manchester United's strong interest in both Fermin Lopez and Pablo Barrios yesterday, Friday, on "Radio Marca". The English club are hunting for a midfielder with the attributes the Barcelona and Atletico Madrid stars possess, and they have already enquired about the pair's situations.
According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Manchester United have not opened any official negotiations. So far it stretches no further than enquiries about where the two players stand.
Barcelona's answer on Fermin Lopez was emphatic. He is one of the fundamental pillars of Hansi Flick's project, and he renewed his contract at the start of this year until 2031.
Fermin feels right at home inside the Spotify Camp Nou, at the club he calls the club of his life, and he has no interest in chasing a new adventure elsewhere. Management and the La Masia graduate see eye to eye, and nothing looks likely to shift that any time soon.
A closed door
Transfermarkt value the Andalusian at 110 million euros. He has played in every match this season bar one, scoring 5 goals and providing 4 assists.
Both the technical staff and the sporting department rate Fermin highly, and his fierce competition with Dani Olmo for the playmaker role is a major boon for the Catalans.
No offer, whatever the figure, will persuade Deco to open the door to negotiations over the player's departure.
The transfer market never stops, with clubs forever chasing the available options to reinforce their squads. That is especially true of Manchester United, who keep slipping and have yet to find a way to put their season back on track.