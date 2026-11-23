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Barcelona's top figures, whether Joan Laporta, Deco or Hansi Flick, have continued to repeat a positive message in public about Alejandro Balde.

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All three agree that Balde is one of the Catalan club's important assets, and they've backed him to recover his former standing.

According to Sport, the club have already decided Balde will leave. But Barcelona are handling the matter with great caution to avoid damaging his market value.

Barcelona won't actively offer Balde out on loan or for sale. They have, however, told those close to him that they're prepared to open the exit door, something the club believe is necessary for all parties.

It's the same strategy the hierarchy used with Ferran Torres last summer. Nobody ever told the striker he was up for sale, but certain details eventually convinced him to leave.

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Torres wasn't among the first-choice options. He didn't receive an offer to renew his contract, and the club made clear from the outset that they'd listen to good offers should any arrive.

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Balde's case is very similar, only more pressing. His chances of getting minutes in the current project have vanished, and everyone knows his departure is a key step if the club are to enter the transfer market with confidence and sign two players.

The Catalan club are backing Balde publicly while waiting for him to ask to leave himself. In the meantime, Barcelona are waiting for the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, to tell them the most suitable way to complete Balde's exit in January.

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Mendes had listened to the club's reasoning in the summer. By August he was fully convinced that Balde was no longer a strategic player in Flick's plans, but a move stalled because the player himself didn't want to listen to offers.

Now Mendes has made it clear to the player that his best option is a new destination, so that his career doesn't go backwards. That's why he travelled to Barcelona last week to meet Balde and his family.

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He didn't stop at advising him to leave. He also talked him through the possible options that could arrive from the Premier League and Italy, in search of a suitable destination.

As on previous occasions, the final decision rests with Balde, who must inform Barcelona of his wish to leave. Without that step, he can't get the green light to explore the winter transfer market.

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The full-back's interests may not align with the club's. Barcelona's priority is a permanent sale in January, and they believe the Premier League could offer the right opportunity, especially as Manchester United and Chelsea are specifically looking for a left-back.

Loan offers with an option to buy will also arrive. They're less attractive to the club in terms of freeing up space under the salary cap, but they could suit Balde better from a sporting point of view.

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Juventus lead the way among the interested clubs, with the Italian side looking to convince him to join.

For Barcelona, Balde's departure would save around €6 million, his total salary until 30 June. That's no small sum for a club looking to enter the winter transfer market.

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A permanent sale matters even more. Balde is a product of the club's academy, so the fee would count in full as pure profit.

Barcelona value Balde at around €40 million, but would be willing to negotiate the final figure, given that his contract runs until 2028. Selling him in the summer would be riskier financially.

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The club want to wrap up the deal quickly, even though officials know the player's departure is now almost certain, according to what Mendes has told them in recent weeks.

The form his exit takes will largely determine what deals Barcelona can complete in January to strengthen a squad that clearly needs reinforcements at the back.