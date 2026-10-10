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FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
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Barcelona repeat 2013 feat and chase a new record

Barcelona vs Getafe
Barcelona
Getafe
LaLiga
Spain

Barcelona's 3-0 win over Getafe handed Hansi Flick's side a share of the best start in the Catalan club's history.

Flick's men have a perfect record in La Liga this season, winning all of their opening eight fixtures.

According to Mundo Deportivo, this run matches the one Tata Martino's team produced in the 2013-2014 season.

Martino's side couldn't keep the streak going in the ninth round, held to a goalless draw by Osasuna. They stayed unbeaten until the 14th round, when Athletic Bilbao beat them 1-0 at San Mamés.

Now the challenge for Flick and his players is to go one better and surpass the record over the coming week.

It won't be easy. The Catalans travel to third-placed Real Betis at La Cartuja next Saturday.

Flick reflected on the milestone: "The most important thing is to think about the next match, against Galatasaray. We want to make history, but the most important thing is that the players are engaged in the work with great focus."

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