Barcelona refuse to enter a financial bidding war with Real Madrid and Paris

Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race for Manchester United talent JJ Gabriel, opening talks with the representatives of the player who recently turned 16. Real Madrid are also intensifying their pursuit, complicating Barcelona's hopes of concluding the deal.

According to the Catalan newspaper "Sport", both PSG and Real Madrid are making progress in their contacts with the player's circle.

The Parisian club want to capitalise on the uncertainty surrounding Gabriel's future at Old Trafford, dangling an attractive sporting project and financial package. Real Madrid, meanwhile, are working to strengthen their own position in the chase.

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Barcelona hold one important card in this fight: the player's own preferences. Gabriel feels a particular pull towards the Catalan club and its playing philosophy, and he is drawn to a project that hands young talents the chance to develop. That preference, though, does not mean a move to the Blaugrana is settled.

Money remains an influential factor. Barcelona rate the young forward's potential highly, but they will not enter a bidding war or pay inflated sums for a player who has yet to feature officially for Manchester United's first team. Barca insist any deal must fit their economic and sporting criteria.

Manchester United, by contrast, still hold the player's rights and have not given up on settling his situation.

"Sport" added that Barcelona face mounting competition from PSG and Real Madrid, who could drive up the financial value of the deal, while the Catalan club bet on the appeal of their sporting project.



