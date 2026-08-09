Barcelona player continues to impress Flick: he has reached the peak of his form!

Barcelona continue to lean on their famous La Masia academy. Xavi Espart, 19, and Hector Fort, 20, have emerged as the standout youngsters to have impressed German head coach Hansi Flick during pre-season, with the club's ongoing financial crisis pushing them to invest in their own products.

According to Catalan newspaper "Sport", Espart sacrificed a well-earned holiday after a brilliant European Under-19 Championship, fully aware of how much this summer mattered to his career. His professional mentality won over the coaching staff, as did his ability to adapt at right-back despite being a midfielder by trade.

Flick was full of praise. "Xavi Espart delivered a wonderful performance at right-back, and put in an excellent game against Birmingham," the coach said at the end of the team's training camp in England. "It is clear from the training sessions that he is at the peak of his level, and even much more than that."

The player himself made no secret of his ambition. "My goal is to stay here, and I will give my utmost so that the coach continues to place his trust in me," Espart said. "I have spent many years at this club, and I know what I have to do and how to make the most of the opportunities available to me."

Espart shone again on Saturday in the triangular tournament against Udinese and Nottingham Forest, striking up a remarkable understanding with Karim Adeyemi on the right wing. He started both matches for a total of an hour of playing time, which makes a first-team place alongside Brian Farinas increasingly likely.

His contract runs until 2028, and sporting director Deco has already begun working on a renewal.

Fort, who comes from Les Corts and spent last season on loan at Elche, arrived at pre-season eager to prove his worth. Press reports suggest Barcelona will listen to offers for him in the final phase of the transfer window, according to journalist Matteo Moretto.

What matters most to everyone is that Fort gets regular playing time and keeps developing, whether at the Camp Nou or through a new loan. It fits the club's strategy of nurturing young talent amid persistent financial hardship.

These two are the latest in a wide wave of La Masia players to have cemented a first-team place over the past five years. Gavi, Balde, Fermin, Lamine Yamal, Bernal and Casado have all done the same, a phenomenon that has revitalised Barcelona sportingly, socially and financially.