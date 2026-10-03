Barcelona make an important request to La Liga

Barcelona are staying in contact with the Spanish women's league association to track the weather ahead of tomorrow's Clasico against Real Madrid, scheduled for Sunday at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Club officials are watching conditions in Catalonia closely, with the forecast set to worsen through the afternoon and into the early hours of Sunday.

According to Sport, Barcelona have asked to push the match back to 19:00 for organisational reasons. The club wants enough time to guarantee the game goes ahead in the best possible conditions.

Weekend forecasts have prompted the authorities to raise their alert level, and the cancellations have already begun.

The Catalan Football Federation has called off every match due to kick off from 17:00 on Saturday evening across Maresme, Vallès Occidental, Barcelona, Baix Llobregat, Alt Penedès, Baix Penedès, Garraf, Alt Camp, Baix Camp, Tarragonès and Terres de l'Ebre.

That suspension runs from 20:00 on Saturday evening until 14:00 on Sunday afternoon.

Coastal areas in Tarragona, Barcelona and Girona will take the worst of it. The Catalan meteorological agency has pushed the danger level to 6 out of 6, and the civil protection authority has triggered the Inuncat plan in its emergency phase.

Barcelona coach Pere Romeu said: "I have no information suggesting the match will not be held. The focus is at its highest level."

Romeu accepts the weather could hurt the fans' experience, yet he reckons the rain might lend the match something special.

"It is a pity that sunny conditions make watching the match more enjoyable, but I want to motivate everyone, because the rain gives matches greater energy and adds an interesting emotional element," he noted. "I hope that, despite the rain, people will be enthusiastic about attending."



