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Marc Casadó gave the latest on Deportivo La Coruna and Barcelona in an interview on the programme Gigantes, ahead of the meeting between the two sides at the Riazor on Sunday.

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Marc Casadó is at Deportivo La Coruna on loan from Barcelona.

Speaking in comments published by Sport, the midfielder admitted he'd used his knowledge of the Catalan side to pass on a few details to his coach ahead of the game.

Casadó explained: "I was able to tell the coach a few things that could help us. We have finished our preparations, and now it's time to prove it on the pitch."

He was quick to stress, though, just how hard it will be to face Hansi Flick's side.

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He said: "In football, any team can hurt any other team. Barcelona are one of the best teams in the world, and it will be a very tough game."

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Casadó also opened up about Alejandro Balde, one of his closest friends in the Barcelona dressing room.

He explained: "I think Balde is the player I have the strongest relationship with. I feel sorry for what he is going through at the moment. When he gets minutes, I wish him with all my heart that things go well, and I think he has managed to show what he is really capable of."

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Then came a robust defence of Lamine Yamal, who has faced criticism over his style of play.

For Casadó, it's a contradiction. Critics slate Yamal for trying too many individual moves, yet in the same breath they call for the return of spontaneous, street football.

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He said: "It makes me laugh when I see Lamine Yamal criticised for trying to do too many things, and then people complain that the football we grew up playing in the streets has disappeared. They call for players like Neymar, and at the same time they criticise Lamine. They criticised Messi too."

Casadó also wanted to set the record straight on his comments about Deportivo's facilities, after a video of him sparked some controversy.

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He admitted: "The reaction to the video in which I talked about Deportivo's facilities bothered me. I always wish Barcelona the best. I think my comment was unfortunate, and I was sorry that it was misunderstood."

Life at Deportivo La Coruna is treating him well. The midfielder spoke warmly about how he's settled in, and about the impact of the club's new signings.

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He said: "Settling in was easy and comfortable. We new players who have arrived are only adding more so that the team can perform at its best, and it's clear the club appreciates that."