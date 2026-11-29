Barcelona are keeping a close eye on a rising Argentine talent after entering the race to sign Simón Escobar, 17, the left-back and captain of Argentina's Under-17 side, who has been impressing at the Under-17 World Cup currently being held in Qatar.
Barcelona are watching the Under-17 World Cup closely. The tournament showcases young talent from all over the world, and the Catalans are hunting for players to strengthen their youth teams.
Last year they tracked Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim, 18, and Belgian winger Jesse Bisiwu, 18, before signing both.
Now reports in England have linked Barcelona with Simón Escobar, the left-back who captains Argentina's Under-17 side.
The Velez Sarsfield youngster has played twice at the tournament so far, scoring once and setting up another. Those displays have caught the eye of the Catalan club's scouts.
According to English outlet TEAMtalk, Barcelona have joined Chelsea and Brighton in the race for Escobar.
Young as he is, Simón Escobar has already made 15 appearances for Velez Sarsfield's first team, and he's trained with the senior Argentina squad under Lionel Scaloni.
He can also play further forward on the left, which adds to his versatility.
Escobar's future looks bright. Prising him away any time soon won't be easy, though.
He signed a new contract with Velez last October that runs until the end of 2028. He also can't move to European football until he reaches the legal age on 17 July.
Velez Sarsfield have no intention whatsoever of selling, the report added. They regard Escobar as a key figure in the club's project and one of the players they're counting on to develop the team in the coming period.
How far Barcelona's interest in Simón Escobar goes remains to be seen. So does whether they'll unearth more talent at the Under-17 World Cup, where their own player Ebrima Tunkara is already impressing.
View Author Profile
I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm