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Barcelona are keeping a close eye on a rising Argentine talent after entering the race to sign Simón Escobar, 17, the left-back and captain of Argentina's Under-17 side, who has been impressing at the Under-17 World Cup currently being held in Qatar.

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Barcelona are watching the Under-17 World Cup closely. The tournament showcases young talent from all over the world, and the Catalans are hunting for players to strengthen their youth teams.

Last year they tracked Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim, 18, and Belgian winger Jesse Bisiwu, 18, before signing both.

Now reports in England have linked Barcelona with Simón Escobar, the left-back who captains Argentina's Under-17 side.

The Velez Sarsfield youngster has played twice at the tournament so far, scoring once and setting up another. Those displays have caught the eye of the Catalan club's scouts.

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According to English outlet TEAMtalk, Barcelona have joined Chelsea and Brighton in the race for Escobar.

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Young as he is, Simón Escobar has already made 15 appearances for Velez Sarsfield's first team, and he's trained with the senior Argentina squad under Lionel Scaloni.

He can also play further forward on the left, which adds to his versatility.

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Escobar's future looks bright. Prising him away any time soon won't be easy, though.

He signed a new contract with Velez last October that runs until the end of 2028. He also can't move to European football until he reaches the legal age on 17 July.

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Velez Sarsfield have no intention whatsoever of selling, the report added. They regard Escobar as a key figure in the club's project and one of the players they're counting on to develop the team in the coming period.

How far Barcelona's interest in Simón Escobar goes remains to be seen. So does whether they'll unearth more talent at the Under-17 World Cup, where their own player Ebrima Tunkara is already impressing.