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Barcelona have decided not to appeal the two-match suspension imposed by the Disciplinary Committee on Fermin Lopez following his red card against Villarreal.

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That's despite Barca president Joan Laporta insisting the club would fight Fermin Lopez's corner and push for the lightest possible punishment.

According to Sport, Barca's legal department could have taken the case to the Appeals Committee, but won't.

So the Catalans are accepting the verdict. Fermin Lopez will miss the games against Deportivo La Coruña and Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona had lodged a written defence asking for the red card to be overturned, or at the very least for the ban to be cut to one match.

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The Spanish federation's sanctions committee rejected both requests.

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His absence is a major blow for Hansi Flick ahead of two games in which Barcelona will try to stay top of La Liga.

This season Fermin Lopez has established himself as Barcelona's third most dangerous attacking player, with 9 goals and 7 assists in 17 matches.

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Only Raphinha, with 19 goals and 3 assists, and Lamine Yamal, with 13 goals and 13 assists, have done better.

Without him, the Catalan side lose a key figure in the high press that Flick's style depends on.