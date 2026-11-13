Barcelona finally find their defensive rock for the future

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Young Ghanaian defender Hafiz Gariba has caught the eye at Barcelona Atletic, after becoming one of the key pillars in coach Giuliano Belletti's line-up, thanks to his defensive abilities and his capacity to build play from the back, alongside his pace and strength in aerial duels, amid growing interest from European clubs in signing him.

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The Catalan newspaper "Sport" report that Gariba is held in high regard inside the reserve team's dressing room. His technical and physical level earns the praise, but so do his calm personality and his bond with team-mates. The young defender, they stress, has considerable room to grow.

From Accra to Barcelona's academy

Gariba's story began in modest surroundings in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, where the Marcet foundation discovered him before his move to Barcelona in January 2025.

Administrative obstacles blocked a direct registration with the academy, so he started his journey with Cudollar in the Catalan fourth division.

Despite his young age, the player caught the eye. His height and his speed in defensive cover turned him into a target for Barcelona and Real Madrid scouts, and the Catalan club eventually secured his signing. Toni Hernandez was the key figure behind the deal.

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Gariba joined the "B" youth team, then earned promotion to the "A" youth team last season under Pol Planas. There he showed clear development in his defensive abilities, his reading of the game and his handling of individual duels.

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An opportunity with Flick

Last summer, the Ghanaian defender got his chance to train with the first team under Hansi Flick after catching the coaching staff's attention.

Then a virus struck. It kept him off the pitch for more than a week and prevented him from travelling to the preparation camp in England.

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Gariba is 19 years old, born on 9 January 2007 in the Ghanaian city of Techie. He stands 187 cm tall and plays with his left foot.

He also featured in 6 matches in the UEFA Youth League during the 2025-2026 season before his promotion to Barcelona Atletic. Against Manresa he recently delivered a notable performance, with his side winning 3-0 on 8 November.

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"Sport" praised his level, particularly his dominance in aerial and ground duels and his accuracy in passing. In their view, Barcelona already have the centre-back the first team will need in the future.

A contract until 2028 and European interest

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The newspaper added that a contract ties Gariba to Barcelona until 2028, covering the rest of his youth stage and two additional years as a professional.

Many European clubs want his services, yet the player wishes to stay at Barcelona, where he feels comfortable and wants to keep developing.

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So far, though, the two parties have not reached a new agreement, and the club has not moved recently to settle the matter.

His release clause is worth 20 million euros. That figure may prove no obstacle for interested clubs, especially given his abilities and the expected rise in his value as he continues to shine.

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Barcelona want to keep his talent. European interest keeps growing. Gariba's future, then, remains one of the files worth watching inside the Catalan club's academy.