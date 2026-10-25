Pau Cubarsí has named Real Madrid's biggest threats ahead of Sunday night's Clásico at the Spotify Camp Nou. The tenth round of La Liga brings the two giants together again, and the Barcelona defender is wary. He knows Los Blancos have match-winners who can settle it in a flash, so concentration will be everything.

Cubarsí singled out Ivorian winger Yan Diomande when speaking to "ESPN": "Diomande has performed at a high level in recent matches, and Real Madrid now has very clear ideas in their style of play. We have to focus well to try to stop him, as well as the rest of the players, so that we minimise as much as possible the chances they can create, and give ourselves greater opportunities to achieve victory."

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Brazilian forward Endrick also drew praise from the Spain international. "Endrick is a very good player, and he has great potential. Perhaps he did not get many chances at the start, but he has now begun to gain match sharpness and recover his rhythm. He is also one of the players we must pay close attention to."

Would Vinícius Júnior's absence help Barcelona? Cubarsí wasn't buying it. "Honestly, we do not focus much on the players the opponent has. When we know the starting line-up, we prepare mentally to face the players we will need to stop, but we also keep in mind the players on the substitutes' bench."

Then there's Kylian Mbappé. "Mbappé is a player with enormous potential, and he can make the difference on his own," Cubarsí said of the French star. "You have to keep your focus for the full ninety minutes, because you know he is capable of settling the match at any moment. That is why we must be at our highest level of concentration against him."



