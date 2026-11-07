Barcelona head into their eagerly awaited meeting with Atletico Madrid chasing a win that would pull them clear at the top of La Liga. Victory would also see them repeat a feat only Real Madrid have managed at the Rojiblancos' stadium.

According to Opta, Barcelona have won their last four away matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Another win would make them only the third side in the competition's history to record five straight victories at Atletico's stadium, after Athletic Bilbao in 1955 (5 consecutive wins) and Real Madrid in 2013 (6 consecutive wins).

Atletico, meanwhile, have won two of their last five meetings with Barcelona in all competitions, against three Barcelona wins. That marks one extra victory for Atletico compared with their previous ten meetings against the Catalans, when they managed one win, one draw and eight defeats.

Simeone's men have won their last seven La Liga matches. Only once since the 2021-2022 season have they put together a longer run in the competition, stringing eight wins in a row back in January 2025.

Next matches ATM LaLiga 15:00 BAR Watch

Six consecutive away wins?

Barcelona have won all five of their La Liga away matches this season, scoring at least three goals each time for a total of 22.

Twice before have the Catalans won their first six away matches in a single La Liga campaign: in 2010-2011 and again in 2012-2013, when they won their first 10 matches on both occasions.

Atletico Madrid have scored seven goals from Build Up Attacks in La Liga this season. The only side ahead of them in this type of attack? Their next opponents, Barcelona, who have found the net eight times this way so far.

Barcelona have scored 46 goals in their first 11 La Liga matches this season. The only side ever to better that after 11 games of a single campaign is Athletic Bilbao, who scored 49 in 1930-1931. Sevilla also managed 46 at this stage of the 1940-1941 season.

Alvarez's favourite victim

Julian Alvarez has scored four goals in nine appearances for Atletico Madrid against Barcelona in all competitions. He has not scored more against any other side, with four each against Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano too.

Raphinha has netted 15 goals in 10 La Liga matches this season. That makes him only the second player this century to reach that tally after his first 10 games of a campaign, following Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 18 for Real Madrid in 2014-2015.

Over in the dugout, Diego Simeone has racked up 344 La Liga wins across 565 matches, alongside 123 draws and 98 defeats. That ties the record of Luis Aragones as the manager with the most wins in the competition's history, both on 344. Aragones set his mark over 756 matches, with 180 draws and 232 defeats.

Hansi Flick has lost three of his 10 matches in charge of Barcelona against Atletico Madrid in all competitions, against six wins and one draw. No team has beaten Flick more often during his spell at the Camp Nou.