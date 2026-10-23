Barcelona "besiege" Real Madrid: a historic night looms on the Clasico "horizon"

Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in next Sunday's eagerly anticipated Clasico, and the stakes run far deeper than three points. Hansi Flick's side can pull clear at the top of the all-time list of Clasico wins, equal a La Liga record, and deal a heavy blow to the Royal Club's title hopes.

Spanish newspaper "AS" report an unprecedented closeness between the two sides, with each now on 106 victories in Clasico history against 52 draws. Real Madrid's advantage has narrowed in recent years thanks to Barcelona's results, including 5 wins for Flick in 6 meetings against his traditional rival.

Win on Sunday, and the Catalans will stand alone at the summit of Clasico victories for the first time in roughly a century.

A chance to overtake Real Madrid in the total goals scored between the two also beckons. The Royal Club lead by just 3, with Barcelona on 441 against 444.

A historic record awaits Barcelona

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Flick's ambitions stretch beyond historic superiority over Real Madrid. Barcelona are chasing a tenth consecutive La Liga victory after equalling the record for the best start in the competition's history, sealed by last Saturday's 5-2 win over Real Betis.

That victory took Barcelona to 9 straight wins, matching the Real Madrid side led by Miguel Munoz in 1968-1969, when the Royal Club made the same start.

Nearly six decades on, Barcelona now stand on the verge of holding the record outright. A win over Real Madrid would hand them a tenth consecutive victory, capping an exceptional start to the season under Flick.

A win that could push Real Madrid out of the title race

The Clasico is a decisive test of both sides' La Liga ambitions. Victory would stretch Barcelona's lead over Real Madrid to 9 points, piling huge pressure on the Royal Club's title bid.

Home advantage gives the Catalans another boost. They have won 23 consecutive La Liga matches on their own ground, 19 of them across all their home games last season and 4 more this term.

Recent form against their great rival at home only adds to the confidence. Barcelona won the last two Clasicos they hosted, 3-2 in 2024-2025 and 2-0 in 2025-2026.

Mbappe and Raphinha: the battle of the scorers in the Clasico

Beyond the collective stakes, the match carries standout individual duels. Chief among them is the race for the top of La Liga's scoring charts, where Raphinha leads France's Kylian Mbappe by three goals, the Brazilian on 12 against 9 for the Real Madrid striker.

The Ballon d'Or picture lingers in the background too. Lamine Yamal is among the leading candidates for the award, with voting already closed and the winner due to be revealed next Monday, succeeding France's Ousmane Dembele.