Barcelona benefited from it! Explosive accusations rock Spanish refereeing after the 107th-minute night

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Deportivo La Coruña issued an official statement criticising referee Elisabeth Calf Valentín's handling of their match against Barcelona, expressing anger at the long stoppage time awarded in the second half, after the encounter stretched to the 107th minute and saw the Catalan side's equalising goal.

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The Galician club branded it unacceptable that the match ran well beyond the designated time. The officials signalled 8 minutes of stoppage time, yet play continued for a further 9, and Barcelona snatched their equaliser (1-1) in the 102nd minute.

In a statement released after Sunday's fixture, part of the 11th round of the Spanish Women's League, Deportivo argued that the time management directly shaped the course of the match and its final result. The club called on the authorities to review the incident and explain themselves.

Continuation of the match until the 107th minute is unjustified

The club's statement read: "Deportivo expresses its strong displeasure and its categorical rejection of the refereeing during Sunday's match against Barcelona, specifically due to the poor management of the time allotted, which directly affected the course of the match and its final result".

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It added: "When the score indicated Deportivo leading by one goal to nil, the refereeing team announced 8 minutes of stoppage time in the second half, with this period due to begin in the 92nd minute, which means the match was supposed to end in the 100th minute. But the match continued, in an incomprehensible and unjustified manner, until the 107th minute, after Barcelona scored the equalising goal in the 102nd minute, that is, after the allotted time had been exceeded".

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That extension, the club argued, rests on no objective justification and raises questions about the integrity of the competition. The grievance runs deeper still: Deportivo say refereeing decisions have cost them in the previous two rounds.

More than four thousand spectators watched from the stands, and Deportivo insist they witnessed the harm done to the team. Its fans and players deserve respect and equal opportunities, the club said.

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Demands for a review of the refereeing

Women's football deserves the same professionalism and competitive guarantees as the rest of the game, the Galician club stressed. Only better refereeing, unified standards and renewed trust from the clubs will push the tournament forward.

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Deportivo called on the authorities to analyse what happened, provide the necessary explanations, and take steps to stop it happening again. The club's commitment to women's football, it affirmed, will not stop it objecting to decisions it sees as harming its players or compromising the integrity of the competition.