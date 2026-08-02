Barcelona remain entirely relaxed over the future of Spanish forward Ferran Torres, despite persistent reports of interest from Paris Saint-Germain. The Catalan club's sporting management insist they will renew the deal of a player entering the final year of his contract, with negotiations pushed back to the close of the summer transfer window.

Catalan newspaper "Sport" report that Barcelona's stance has not shifted. The club fully intend to renew Torres, but talks will not begin before next September, once the Spain international returns from his summer break and rejoins Hansi Flick's training sessions.

Recent weeks have brought plenty of noise about an alleged preliminary agreement between PSG and the player. Yet sources within the Catalan club insist the Camp Nou offices have received no official contact from Paris, and that neither the forward nor his agent has shown any desire to leave so far.

This mirrors the approach Barcelona have taken with other players who ran down their contracts, among them Frenkie de Jong and Eric Garcia. Neither renewal was rushed, with the final signatures coming in October and December respectively. The message from the sporting management is clear: there is no need to hurry.

Torres, in the club's eyes, remains a pivotal figure in the sporting project. Barcelona intend to table a renewal offer that fits their approved wage policy and reflects their technical assessment of his performances. His current salary matches his importance to the team, they believe, and any rise must stay within the club's financial means.

The decision now rests with the player. Barcelona hope to speak to him directly on his return from holiday to gauge his true intentions, especially as everything doing the rounds about PSG's interest stems from media reports alone, with no official contact between the two clubs.

Should Torres reveal a wish to leave during those talks, everything changes. Barcelona would then weigh up a transfer that suits all parties. If he stays put, the Catalan club will keep planning for the new season with Torres in the squad and push to extend his deal in a way that suits their financial and technical vision.