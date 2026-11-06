Morocco's Abde Ezzalzouli has made up his mind about his future. The Real Betis star knows exactly where he wants to play.

According to Sport, Ezzalzouli has slammed the door shut on a move in the upcoming winter window, despite interest from a host of European clubs.

Neither Paris Saint-Germain nor a possible return to Barcelona figure in the Moroccan winger's plans right now.

He wants to carry on with the Andalusian side, where he feels valued and believes he has everything he needs to keep developing.

Sources close to the player told Afrik Foot that Ezzalzouli has no intention of leaving Real Betis in January 2027.

Happy with where he stands on the pitch, the 24-year-old doesn't want to cut short a spell that has finally given him the continuity and confidence he needed.

His commitment stays rock solid, too, in an important season that sees Real Betis competing in the UEFA Champions League.

PSG had emerged as one of the Moroccan international's potential destinations. The French club are weighing up reinforcements up front after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's injury, but Ezzalzouli has no plans to open talks about a mid-season switch.

Afrik Foot also tackled the prospect of a future return to Barcelona, who still hold 20% of his rights.

Sources close to the player flatly deny any contact with the Catalan club over a possible deal down the line. Nor was there any chance of it happening last summer, they insist, whatever the rumours suggested.

Real Betis have no intention of easing his exit either. Ezzalzouli is tied down until June 2029, and his contract carries a release clause of around 60 million euros, a figure that spells out just how central he has become to the Andalusian club's project.

The Moroccan winger has made a bright start to the season. Four goals and one assist in 11 official matches, across a total of 874 minutes.

Those numbers back up his progress, following a campaign in which he scored 10 goals and set up eight more in 29 La Liga matches, according to figures reported by Afrik Foot.

Still only 24, Ezzalzouli reckons he has plenty of growing to do and won't rush into a new adventure elsewhere. For now, he wants to nail down his place as one of Real Betis' most dangerous attacking threats.

The decision is firm. Ezzalzouli stays at Real Betis, at least until the end of the season.