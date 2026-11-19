Share Follow GOAL on Google

Galatasaray's Russian midfielder Aleksei Batrakov has begun to attract the attention of Europe's leading clubs after making an exceptional start since joining the Turkish side during the last summer transfer window. He has become one of the most prominent emerging talents on the continent, amid growing interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich in acquiring his services.

Advertisement

Aleksei Batrakov has caught the eye of Europe's elite. The Galatasaray midfielder has made an exceptional start since joining the Turkish side last summer, and Barcelona and Bayern Munich are now showing growing interest in one of the continent's brightest emerging talents.

The 21-year-old Russian attacking midfielder joined Galatasaray from Lokomotiv Moscow for 25 million euros. He didn't need long to prove his worth, quickly establishing himself as one of the key players the Turkish side rely on.

His numbers speak for themselves: 6 goals and 4 assists in 13 matches across all competitions. That's a serious return for a playmaker, and it shows how much he can make the difference in front of goal.

He's done it in Europe too. Batrakov has scored 4 goals in the Champions League, proving he can perform at a high level against major opponents, and that has only fuelled the growing interest from across the continent in recent weeks.

Advertisement Advertisement

Turkish newspaper "Fanatik", as relayed by "Foot Mercato", reports that Barcelona and Bayern Munich have begun monitoring the player after his performances caught their eye. Both clubs want to assess his potential more closely before making any move to sign him in the coming windows.

Related Topics

Scouts from both clubs are expected at Galatasaray's Champions League clash with Aston Villa on Tuesday 24 November. They'll be watching Batrakov up close, judging his technical level and whether he can keep producing against European opposition.

For the Russian, their interest marks an important step, especially as the race for young talent has become a key priority for major clubs . They want players who can contribute straight away and keep developing for years to come.

Advertisement

Batrakov has been linked with big clubs before. Paris Saint-Germain had him on their radar before his move to Galatasaray, but his form in Turkey has put him back in the spotlight and opened up fresh possibilities for his future in European football.

Galatasaray, however, won't let one of their brightest new stars go easily. The Turkish club plan to raise the release clause in his contract from 55 million euros to 100 million euros to fend off interested suitors.

Advertisement

The board want to keep him. They invested 25 million euros to sign him last summer and are already reaping the rewards through his goals, assists and influence on the team. Losing him after such a short spell is the last thing they want.

That makes the Aston Villa game a big moment. Batrakov will have another chance to prove himself in front of the Barcelona and Bayern Munich scouts, while Galatasaray hope his form holds. If he keeps hitting the same levels and numbers, he could become one of the hottest names on the European transfer market.