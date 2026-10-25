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FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

"Barcelona among his biggest victims": Mbappe runs riot in "Barcelona's backyard" with a standout statistic

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
K. Mbappe
Spain
France

Mbappé continued his hobby against Barça

   Kylian Mbappe struck twice for Real Madrid against Barcelona in Sunday's Clasico at the Camp Nou.

The France forward opened the scoring in the 41st minute to send Madrid into the break ahead, then sealed the second in the 88th.

According to the statistics account "Mister Chip": "Mbappe's record against Barcelona is truly astonishing, as he has scored 14 goals against them in 11 matches, and 11 of these 14 goals came at Barcelona's stadium specifically."


He added: "The clubs that have conceded the most goals to Mbappe: Montpellier 15 goals (in 15 matches), Barcelona 14 goals (in 11 matches), Monaco 13 goals (in 15 matches), Lyon 13 goals (in 16 matches)."



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