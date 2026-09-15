Barcelona against Racing: numbers point to a one-sided clash in La Liga

Barcelona hold a clear edge over Racing Santander in recent meetings, and the two sides clash again tomorrow, Wednesday, in the sixth round of La Liga.

The numbers from Opta make grim reading for Racing. Barcelona have not lost to them in their last 17 league matches, winning 14 and drawing 3. They have also won their last 7 meetings and kept a clean sheet in the last 5, their longest winning run against Racing in the Spanish league.

No side has inflicted more away defeats on Racing Santander in their La Liga history than Barcelona. Racing have lost 37 of 44, winning just twice and drawing 5. They have shipped more goals on the road against Barcelona than anyone else too, conceding 133.

Barcelona were also the last team to put eight or more past Racing Santander in a single game, hammering them 8-0 back in April 1962.

Wednesday nights have been mixed for the Catalans, who have lost 3 of their last 8 league games played on that day and won 5. Racing, meanwhile, have managed just one win in their last 8 in the competition on a Wednesday, with 3 draws and 4 defeats.

Five games into the 2026-27 season, Barcelona have won the lot. On 4 of the 5 previous occasions they opened a campaign with six straight wins in the twenty-first century, they went on to lift the title. The exception was 2013-14, when they finished second.

Racing Santander have picked up 7 points from their opening 5 matches this season, with two wins, one draw and two defeats. That is their best return at this stage since 2005-06, when they also collected 7 points from two wins, one draw and two defeats.

Youth is Barcelona's calling card this season. They boast the youngest starting line-up in the Spanish league, at an average of 23 years and 356 days. Their last match against Levante marked only the second time Hansi Flick has named an unchanged league side from the previous game, after the Girona clash in September 2024, opening-round matches aside.

Lamine Yamal has struck 6 times in La Liga in 2026-27, his best haul after the first 5 games of a season.

The teenager has also scored in 3 games running, though he has never found the net in 4 consecutive Spanish league matches.

Raphinha has been directly involved in 9 goals in La Liga this season, with 6 goals and 3 assists. That is the highest tally for any player after his team's first 5 games of a season since Lionel Messi in 2017-18, when he racked up 10 involvements, with 9 goals and one assist.

Racing's Yasser Zabiri has answered in kind, scoring 5 goals in 5 matches in La Liga this season. It sets a record for a Racing player after the first 5 games of a season in the twenty-first century.

José Alberto López knows the pain of facing Barcelona. The Racing Santander manager lost his only previous encounter with them in all competitions, 0-2 in the Copa del Rey in January of this year.

Just two managers have won their first Spanish league match with Racing against Barcelona in the twenty-first century: Gregorio Manzano in 2001, with a 4-0 result, and Lucas Alcaraz in 2004, with a 3-0 result.



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