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The ninth round of the Egyptian "Aura" League was no ordinary round in the title race. It turned into the round of major sanctions after the Egyptian Pro League's decisions struck hard, hitting three of Egypt's biggest clubs: Al Ahly, Zamalek and Pyramids.

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With the battle at the top heating up and the challenges growing fiercer, the competitions committee was always going to step in and enforce the regulations firmly. This time felt different, though. The sanctions landed on influential names at all three clubs, and at a very sensitive stage of the season.

Three prominent players at Al Ahly, Zamalek and Pyramids are affected. The league has suspended Zamalek's Mahmoud Hamdy "El Wensh", Marwan Attia and Walid El Karti, and fined all three.

The ninth-round sanctions appeared on the official website of the Egyptian Pro League. The league applied the competition regulations, the regulations on violations and sanctions and the quality control system for the 2026-2027 season, along with Article 54 of the competition regulations, which covers bookings for technical, administrative and medical staff and players.

El Gouna's meeting with Zamalek came first. The league banned Zamalek's Mahmoud Hamdy "El Wensh" for one match and fined him 5,000 Egyptian pounds after he picked up his third yellow card.

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That's a blow for Zamalek, who rely heavily on Hamouda at the back. The coaching staff must now find a suitable replacement for the next match, with the fixtures coming thick and fast.

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The round's headline clash between Al Ahly and Pyramids produced a double hit. The decision punished both sides, a clear sign that the league applies the same standard to everyone, without exception.

Al Ahly's Marwan Attia gets a one-match ban and a 5,000 Egyptian pound fine for his third yellow card.

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Pyramids' Walid El Karti receives exactly the same: a one-match ban and a 5,000 Egyptian pound fine, also for a third yellow card.

Al Ahly will feel Marwan Attia's absence keenly. He's one of their most important midfielders, the player who gives the team its balance between defence and attack. Pyramids, meanwhile, lose El Karti, one of their leading playmakers and a player with vast experience in decisive matches.

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The punishments didn't stop at the big three. The league also suspended several players from Wadi Degla, Abou Qir Fertilizers, Smouha, National Bank of Egypt and Ghazl El Mahalla. It fined Wadi Degla and Al Ittihad after both teams came out late for the start of the second half, and banned El Qanah coach Ayman Shaaban Metwally for one match.

Smouha's clash with National Bank of Egypt brought the round's toughest sanction. Smouha's Ited Jeko Samado now faces a two-match ban after his red card for violent conduct.