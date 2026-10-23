Ballon d’Or: Kane is the favourite, Yamal trails, Mbappé seeks a comeback

London will host the Ballon d'Or award ceremony on the evening of Monday 26 October, with debate growing over who deserves world football's highest individual honour. The contenders' cases rest on decisive performances, international success and great personal ambition.





Kane leads the way, with Yamal and Mbappé in pursuit - According to PokerStars, Harry Kane is the Ballon d'Or favourite at 1.45. His Golden Shoe and excellent performances across different competitions make him the man to beat. Lamine Yamal follows at 3.25 after a campaign crowned by success at the World Cup. Kylian Mbappé is further back at 25.00 despite his excellent performances. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a high-profile outsider at 75.00, with Champions League success and the competition's MVP award to his name.

Top-three finish: can Messi still surprise? - Lionel Messi is priced at 5.00 for a top-three finish.

The Argentine star's status as the GOAT gives him a claim to a place on the podium.

At the World Cup, Messi delivered extraordinary performances that strengthen his case further as the Ballon d'Or verdict approaches.