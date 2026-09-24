Ballon d'Or for Kane or Yamal? Gordon responds

England's Anthony Gordon, the Barcelona player, has entered the debate surrounding the Ballon d'Or award, which France Football magazine will present on 26 October.

Gordon lines up alongside Harry Kane for England. He now shares a dressing room with Spain international Lamine Yamal at Barcelona too, having swapped Newcastle for the Camp Nou in the last summer window.

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England host Spain next Saturday at Wembley in the opening round of the UEFA Nations League. Asked to pick between Kane and Yamal for the Ballon d'Or, Gordon said: "For me, the award should go to one of them, considering what they have achieved."

Speaking to the "talksport" network, he continued: "What Lamine has achieved at this young age, and the quality of player he has become, is astonishing! He is on a completely different level at the moment."

"For a 19-year-old player to do what Lamine is doing is crazy. But if we are talking about last season, then H 'Kane' has as strong a case as anyone, because his season was historic. The number of goals he scored, and the things he gave us during the World Cup. Each of them has extremely strong reasons. So I wish them both all the best," Gordon added.

Yamal has hinted he deserves the prestigious award. Kane, by contrast, declined to place himself above the other candidates, leaving the matter to the voters.











